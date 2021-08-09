Judge denies Britney Spears’ request for earlier conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears has been dealt a setback in her quest to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate as quickly as possible.

According to Variety, a judge denied a request that Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed last week, which asked to move up next month’s hearing to remove Jamie from his role. Rosengart had argued that the hearing should be moved to August 23 or as soon as possible, as “every day matters” in this case.

The judge decided the hearing will remain on September 29 but issued the ruling without prejudice, meaning Britney’s attorney isn’t prohibited from making a similar request again.

Jamie Spears is currently the conservator of Britney’s estate, meaning he controls all financial decisions. Jodi Montgomery is the conservator of the person, meaning she manages Britney’s personal and medical decisions.

