Judge rules Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband owes her $2.6 million for “unlawfully” negotiating deals for her

Kelly Clarkson has scored a legal victory over her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who is also her ex-manager.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, Brandon unlawfully procured business deals for Kelly while serving as her manager, including deals for Kelly to, among other things, coach on The Voice, host the Billboard Music Awards, and promote Wayfair and Norwegian Cruise Line.

These deals were judged to be unlawful because, according to the California labor commission, they should have been handled by Kelly’s agent, not her manager. Therefore, the commissions that Brandon received from Kelly for the deals were also obtained unlawfully and must be paid back — to the tune of more than $2.6 million.

Of that amount, nearly $2 million represents the commission from The Voice deal.

The ruling notes, “A manager, like any person without a talent agency license, cannot procure or attempt to procure employment for artists.”

Brandon’s legal team is appealing the ruling.

Kelly and Brandon split in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. They share two children: daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander.

