Julia Michaels’ debut album will (finally) be out April 30

Republic Records

It’s been a long time coming, but Julia Michaels will finally release her debut album on April 30.

Called Not In Chronological Order, the album features her recent singles “Lie Like This” and “All Your Exes,” plus eight other songs.

“My first album,” Julia wrote on her socials. “I can’t believe I’m even saying that. But here we are. And here it is. I made this album all throughout last year with a handful of people that understood where I was and where I was going with this album.”

“Thank you to everyone involved and thank you to everyone that hears it for taking a chance on it,” she added. “I hope it resonates with some part of you and that you don’t hate it too much lol.”

After writing hits for the likes of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, Julia released her debut single, “Issues,” in 2017 and scored two Grammy nominations. Since then, she’s released a steady stream of singles and a number of EPs, including 2019’s Inner Monologue Parts 1 and 2, and toured with Shawn Mendes, Pink, Maroon 5 and Keith Urban, among others.

Last year, Julia and her real-life boyfriend, JP Saxe, co-wrote and sang the hit duet “If the World Was Ending,” and scored a Song of the Year Grammy nomination.

