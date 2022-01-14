Julie Bowen shoots her shot with Harry Styles: “Look at him!”

Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images

Modern Family star Julie Bowen says she’s on a hiatus from the dating world — but there is one person for whom she’d make an exception.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Julie revealed that she fancies Harry Styles and would relish the opportunity to cozy up with him.

The 51-year-old actress remarked that she is “very single” but has taken a sabbatical from dating because she hasn’t been impressed by the list of available bachelors. “I did go on some dates and this guy was like ‘You have to come to my house because I have a dog.’ And I was like, ‘I’m getting a dog, that’s the trick.’ Now it’s on my terms,” she laughed, adding that her new pooch is a “retirement gift.”

When teased by guest host Adam Devine about her secret crush on the British pop star, Julie readily admitted she’d give up the single life for him in a heartbeat. “You’re asking me if I’d come out of [dating] retirement for Harry Styles? Oh, hell yeah. Him? Look at him,” she gushed, calling him “gorgeous and sexy.”

Referring to the 27-year-old’s summertime hit, Julie added, “He’s just bringing the joy and the light and the “Watermelon Sugar”. You just feel good about the whole experience.”

Unfortunately, she will have to wait her turn because Harry is in a reported relationship with actress Olivia Wilde.

