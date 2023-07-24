Jung Kook is now the second member of BTS to top the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

BIGHIT MUSIC

“Seven” is now Jung Kook’s lucky number.

The BTS member has scored his first solo chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100 as “Seven,” his collaboration with Latto, debuts in the number-one spot. The highest he’d previously gotten on that chart was #22, with his feature on Charlie Puth‘s 2022 single “Left and Right.”

This is also Latto’s first number-one hit; her song “Big Energy” reached number three in 2022.

Jung Kook is now the second member of BTS to top the Hot 100 following Jimin, who did it with “Like Crazy” in April. The group itself has scored six number-one hits and is now in elite company.

According to Billboard, there are now only five groups who can boast that they’ve hit number one as a group and had more than one member reach number one as a solo artist as well. BTS is one; the others are The Beatles, Black Eyed Peas, Destiny’s Child and Genesis.

Elsewhere on the chart, “Try That In a Small Town” by country superstar Jason Aldean, has debuted at number two, with the biggest sales for a country song in more than 10 years. That’s because of the controversy surrounding the song and its video, the latter of which had been removed from CMT.

Some claim Aldean is endorsing gun violence in the song and that the video, which features footage of an American flag burning, police and protesters fighting and people robbing and looting, is “pro-lynching.” Aldean has strongly denied that that was his intent.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

