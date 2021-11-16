Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara, Darren Criss to perform on CBS’ ‘A Home for the Holidays’

(L-R): Rory Kramer, Matthew Berinato, Shervin Lainez, and F. Scott Shafer.

The annual CBS special A Home for the Holidays will be packed with stars this year.

The special, called the 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove, will feature performances by Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara, Darren Criss, and country/pop crossover artist Kane Brown.

As always, the special will focus on uplifting stories of kids who are adopted from foster care, raising awareness of the issue. Currently, there are more than 400,000 kids in foster care in the U.S., but once they age out of the system, their prospects dim: Within four years, 50% end up homeless.

During the show, Kane Brown will introduce a live adoption.

The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove airs December 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

