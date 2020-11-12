Justin Bieber and Amazon have a musical holiday gift for you

Back in 2011, Justin Bieber released a Christmas album called Under the Mistletoe, and now he’s back with a brand-new holiday single.

Justin’s recorded the Brenda Lee holiday classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” for Amazon Music’s Amazon Originals series. He’s one of several artists who’ve recorded Amazon Originals for this holiday season, along with Carrie Underwood, Mary J. Blige, for KING & COUNTRY and even José Feliciano, who did a reimagined version of his standard “Feliz Navidad” to mark its 50th anniversary.

“’Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ has always been one of my favorite songs to celebrate the holidays, and I’m excited to team up with Amazon Music to share my own version, with my fans,” Justin says in a statement.

Justin’s also teamed up with Amazon to support three charities — LIFT, Inner-City Arts and Alexandria House — as part of the company’s “Delivering Smiles” holiday campaign. Justin, as well as Carrie, Mary J., Katy Perry and others, are helping to fulfill the Amazon Charity Lists of a number of organizations by donating thousands of items.

“I hope my fans join me in reaching out to the communities and organizations they care about, to help spread joy to those who need it most,” Justin adds.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.