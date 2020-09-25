Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper give away $250,000 to less fortunate fans

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

With COVID-19 disrupting the job market, Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper understand that many of their fans have fallen upon hard times. On Thursday, the two teamed up to help as many as possible, giving away $250,000 to those in need.

The “Holy” singers took to Instagram on Thursday to encourage fans that have fallen on hard times to reach out so they can help.

“Thanks for the love on Holy. @chancetherapper and I are partnering with Cash App to give away a total of $250k today to those affected by these hard times,” Bieber announced. “Tell us your story if you feel like sharing.”

The response was overwhelming, with young fans sharing devastating stories such as becoming their family’s sole caretaker, losing parents to deportations or struggling with losing their job and paying bills. Others came forward hoping to use the money to support family members or friends that are struggling to stay afloat.

Although Bieber and Chance organized their charity — it appeared that fans took their “Holy” music video’s message to heart, which is to be kind even to strangers because you don’t know their struggles. Some of the singers’ more fortunate fans began offering to help chip in some of their own money to those experiencing hardship.

Others, who didn’t have the same financial means, offered words of comfort, prayers and advice instead.

Thanks for the love on Holy. @chancetherapper and I are partnering with Cash App to give away a total of $250k today to those affected by these hard times. Tell us your story if you feel like sharing. To enter drop your $cashtag & use #JBChanceHoly pic.twitter.com/zbTWGQIHYi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 24, 2020