Justin Bieber and Diane Keaton mourn the loss of a loved one in “Ghost” video

Rory Kramer

On the same day his concert doc Justin Bieber: Our World is released on Amazon, Justin also drops the new music video for “Ghost.”

As previously reported, the visual features Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton, who plays Justin’s grandmother or mother — it’s not entirely clear. The video opens with the two mourning the loss of the family’s patriarch. It then jumps to two years later, as we see them try to move past their grief while keeping the memory of their loved one alive.

Earlier this week, Keaton shared her excitement about being involved in the project, writing on Instagram, “AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!”

Today, Justin also adds three new songs to Justice: The Complete Edition: “Red Eye,” “Angels Speak” and “Hailey.”

