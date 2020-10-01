Justin Bieber and wife Hailey celebrate one-year anniversary

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

One down, a lifetime to go — Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have made it one-year as Mr. and Mrs.

To celebrate, the lovebirds each took to Instagram to commemorate the major milestone.

The 26-year-old pop star shared a black-and-white photo of the pair on their big day alongside a meaningful, heartfelt caption.

“Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!” he began. “You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!!”

“Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl,” he concluded.

Hailey, 23, also shared a series of black-and-white photos from their wedding and wrote, “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over.”

Although the pair are celebrating their one-year anniversary, they have legally been married for longer.

They tied the knot in a Manhattan court house in 2018 before holding a more traditional ceremony in South Carolina last year.