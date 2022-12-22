Justin Bieber and wife Hailey were guests at Billie Eilish’s birthday party

Billie Eilish turned 21 on Sunday, December 18, and threw herself a Christmas-inspired birthday party. Among the guests who showed up for the big bash were Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey.

Billie shared snaps of her birthday bash, captioning the Instagram post with three flaming heart emojis and two present emojis. The singer dressed herself in a sexy Santa outfit, complete with matching red velvet gloves and shawl.

It appears Billie rented a photo booth for her big day, as one image shows her and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford posing with Hailey and Justin.

Billie is kissing Jesse on the cheek while Justin, who is wearing two star-shaped acne patches on his face, rests his head on Hailey. The model is razzing the camera in the black-and-white snap.

Hailey commented with a red heart emoji and four heart-eye reactions.

It’s no secret Billie has been a massive fan of Justin’s since she was a child and the two have become good friends in recent years. Justin said in 2020 he wants to “protect” Billie from experiencing the same pitfalls of fame he endured when he was her age.

“If she ever needs me, I’m just a call away,” he said through tears during an interview with Zane Lowe.

Turns out Billie is now hitting him up to party, proving their friendship is as strong as ever.

