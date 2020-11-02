Justin Bieber and wife selling "starter mansion" for $9 million

Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images

Hopefully, it won’t take “10,000” hours for Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey to sell their former home.

Variety reports that after paying nearly $26 million dollars for a new home this past August, Justin and Hailey are trying to unload their “starter mansion,” which is on the market now for just under $9 million. They bought it 19 months ago for $8.5 million.

The home is next door to the $175 million compound owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and features a pool, maid’s quarters, movie theater with tiered seating, wine cellar, den and four bedrooms, including a master suite with a fireplace, walk-in dressing rooms and a luxe bathroom.

Justin and Hailey’s new place, in the super-exclusive Beverly Park community, is 11,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a tennis court, as well as a pool and other fancy amenities.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.