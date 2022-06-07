Justin Bieber apologizes to fans after postponing two shows due to illness

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Justin Bieber will no longer be performing his two Toronto shows due to an undisclosed illness, he told fans on Tuesday.

The singer took to his Instagram Stories to break the bad news hours before he was supposed to take the stage in Toronto, Canada. It is unknown if other shows will be affected, as well. He is next scheduled to perform in Washington, D.C., on Friday and at Madison Square Garden in New York next Monday and Tuesday.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse,” he announced. “My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows.” He added the sudden cancellation was per “doctors orders.”

Justin signed off by telling fans, “I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!”

The Grammy winner did not disclose what is causing his health issues, but Justin has been open in the past about his battles against Lyme disease, mental illness and past drug abuse.

Understandably, some fans are disappointed to hear the bad news and took to social media to vent their frustrations. The ticket holders pointed out this is the third time his Toronto shows were either postponed or canceled.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Justin to reschedule his Changes tour, with those shows rescheduled for his Justice tour. In addition, Justin cancelled his 2017 Purpose world tour dates in the city due to depression, anxiety and exhaustion.

To help ease Toronto fans’ disappointment, they can still get their hands on some exclusive Justin merchandise: he opened a Justice World Tour pop-up store that runs June 7 and June 8.

