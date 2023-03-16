Justin Bieber celebrates regaining mobility of his face after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music

Justin Bieber shared some very good news with his fans on Wednesday — he’s regained mobility in his face.

The singer took to his Instagram Story and captioned it “Wait for it…” in all capital letters. The video, set to Tems‘ song “Ice T,” sees him rolling his eyes from side to side, blinking and then flashing a wide grin. Justin revealed in June that he was unable to do most of those things after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological condition caused by the chickenpox virus, which continues to lay dormant in a person after initial infection and can reactivate as a shingles rash, according to the Mayo Clinic. It happens when a shingles rash, which can be painful, breaks out near one’s ear. Side effects include facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Half of Justin’s face was paralyzed as a result of his condition. The singer shared a video demonstrating the effect it had on his facial mobility and explained, “This eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

He added, “This is pretty serious.”

As a result of the diagnosis, the singer called off the remainder of his North American tour dates so he could focus on his recovery. He then canceled all 80 shows left on the Justice World Tour itinerary last month.

The singer recently returned to the stage, joining rapper Don Toliver at the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles.

