Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Diplo & Major Lazer to perform at Triller's 2021 Fight Club event

The first rule of Triller Fight Club is to book as many stars as you possibly can for your 2021 Fight Club event.

Triller Fight Club is a partnership between Snoop Dogg and the social media platform Triller. The four-hour Pay Per View show on April 17 will include performances by Doja Cat, Justin Bieber and two of the artists with whom he’s collaborated in the past: Diplo and Major Lazer.

Other acts on the bill are Saweetie, rockers The Black Keys, and a new supergroup called Mt. Westmore, comprised of Snoop and three other legendary rappers: Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40.

The event’s director, Bert Marcus, says in a statement, “This event will be unlike anything anyone has seen: Think Stranger Things meets Tarantino.”

Producer Ryan Kavanaugh adds, “The Fight Club event is going shock and awe people. An all-star artist line-up with a boxing card that mixes pop culture phenoms, legends and rising stars; we are giving the world something that has never been seen or done before.”

The headline event at the event, which takes place at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, will pit Jake Paul against Ben Akren. There are a few other matches on the card as well.

The price for the event, which will be available on demand via all satellite and cable TV providers, is $49.95. You can buy tickets now at TrillerFightClub.com and also watch it there, as well as on FITE.TV and its associated apps.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.