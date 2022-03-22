Justin Bieber dropping defamation lawsuit against Twitter accusers

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend

Back in June of 2020, Justin Bieber sued two women for defamation after they posted tweets in which they claimed on Twitter that the star had sexually assaulted them. But Billboard reports that on Friday, Justin’s attorneys moved to dismiss the lawsuit, though it’s unclear why.

The two women claimed that they had been assaulted, separately, by Justin in 2014 and 2015. At the time, Justin’s lawyers called the women’s claims “malicious lies” and “outlandish false fabrications.” They also produced evidence proving that the star was elsewhere during the time that the alleged incidents took place.

One of Justin’s alibis involved his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez. One of the women claimed that Justin assaulted her at hotel in Austin, Texas, in March of 2014, but his attorneys said there was clear evidence that Justin and Selena, along with some friends, had spent that night at a rental property elsewhere in the city.

According to Billboard, after the suit was filed, one of the accusers was never located, and attorneys for Justin and the other woman told the court in February that mediation had been unsuccessful. A trial was tentatively scheduled for May.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.