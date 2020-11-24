Justin Bieber finds it "strange" Grammys didn't nominate him in the R&B category

ABC

Justin Bieber scored four Grammy nominations on Tuesday and while he was happy about it, he was also a little confused.

In a post on Instagram, the singer said he found it “strange” that his Changes album was nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album category when it is “unmistakably an R&B album.”

“To the Grammys I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album,” Justin wrote.

He continued, “It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me. I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound.”

Justin clarified that while he absolutely loves pop music, it just wasn’t the type of album he set out to make. “My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated either way,” he concluded.

In the caption he added, “Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em. Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms.”

Justin was also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Intentions” with Quavo, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Yummy” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his feature on Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours.”

To be fair, Justin’s record company may be behind this. It’s possible that when they submitted his music for Grammy consideration, they only submitted him for the pop categories.

