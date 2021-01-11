Justin Bieber & Hailey enjoy romantic Hawaiian getaway

ABC/CMA

If like a lot of people these days, you’re daydreaming about the ability to travel again, here’s a tip: Don’t go to Justin Bieber‘s Instagram page.

The singer has flooded his page with shots of a romantic trip to Hawaii he recently took with his wife, Hailey. There are pictures of a beautiful sunset, several images of him walking on picturesque beaches, and one of him posing on a dirt bike outside a house. There’s one of him and Hailey driving in a car and stretched out on a lounge together, as well as a sweet shot of Justin wrapping her in a towel after a snorkeling session.

It’s the same deal over on Hailey’s page: Hiking in the jungle, snorkeling, bikinis and beachy hair.

But maybe Justin needed a break after his busy 2020. He didn’t tour, but he did release a bunch of new singles, made several award-show appearances, released a number of video projects, including a docuseries, and did a special New Year’s Eve concert.

By Andrea Dresdale

