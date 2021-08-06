Justin Bieber heading back to Vegas for three-day “Weekender” experience this fall

Rory Kramer

The Biebs is heading back to Sin City.



Justin Bieber has announced a special three-day experience in Las Vegas this fall, and he’s bringing along some pals this time.



“Been planning this one for a while… I’m heading to Vegas and I’m taking some friends,” Justin tweeted.



Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender will take place October 7-10. It’ll feature a lineup of performers curated by Justin, as well as pop-up activations, pool parties and more.



More details will be available soon. You can sign up at Pollen.co for more information. There’s also a COVID money-back guarantee, in case you’re worried that your trip will be ruined.



Back in July, Justin performed a whirlwind three shows in 24 hours in Vegas at various Wynn Las Vegas properties.

