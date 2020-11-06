Justin Bieber hops on remix of 24kGoldn and iann dior hit, "Mood"

Records Label, LLC/Columbia

Justin Bieber has hopped on a remix of 24kGoldn and iann dior’s hit single, “Mood.”

The new version of the track features fresh verses from Justin and Colombian superstar J Balvin.

The original “Mood” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 last month. It became the first song to ever be number one on Billboard‘s Hot 100, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts at the same time. The super-catchy song first gained popularity on TikTok.

Also Friday, Justin released an acoustic version of his song “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper. In an accompanying video for the stripped-down track, Justin sits on a windowsill as he looks out at a rainy cityscape. For Chance’s verse, the rapper joins Justin in what appears to be an empty ballroom.



(“Mood” video contains uncensored profanity.)

By Josh Johnson and Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.