Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, Post Malone nominated for 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards

Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo and Post Malone are among the chart-topping artists who’ve been nominated for the 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards, which recognizes the best online content and creators.

Justin is nominated in the Documentary category for his docuseries Seasons, and in the Collaboration category for a video he did with David Dobrik called SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!!

Miley Cyrus is nominated in the Live Series category for her show Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus Instagram talk show, while Jason Derulo is nominated in the Crossover category for his massive success on TikTok.

Post Malone is nominated in the Nonprofit category for the Nirvana tribute he did to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Meanwhile, Rihanna‘s beauty brand Fenty Beauty has received three nods: Brand of the Year, Brand Engagement and Branded Content.

Many of the star-studded online graduation or graduation-themed specials which aired earlier this year have also been nominated, including Some Good News Prom with Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper and the Jonas Brothers; #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, which starred Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus and Simone Biles; and YouTube Dear Class of 2020, which featured Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Katy Perry and BTS.

The 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards will stream December 13 at YouTube.com/Streamys.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.