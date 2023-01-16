Justin Bieber performs with The Kid LAROI at launch of entertainment company’s studios

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for OBB Media

Justin Bieber, who canceled his tour dates in September to prioritize his health, returned to the stage over the weekend.

The occasion was the opening of OBB Media’s new studio lot, OBB Studios. OBB Media is the entertainment company behind Justin’s documentaries Seasons and Our World, his wife Hailey‘s series Who’s In My Bathroom? and Demi Lovato‘s Dancing with the Devil. In addition to Justin and Hailey, guests included Maddie Ziegler, Kendall Jenner and Addison Rae.

At the event, Justin’s pal The Kid LAROI performed three songs, including his and Justin’s hit duet “Stay,” for which Justin joined him. LAROI also sang “Without You” and an as-yet-unreleased track. You can see photos of Justin performing — shirtless — on Instagram.

But it had definitely been a while since Justin sang the song: He flubbed the lyrics, as captured by Instagram account jbiebertraacker. Instead of singing, “Ain’t no way that I can leave you stranded/ ‘Cause you ain’t never left me empty-handed,” he instead sang, “Ain’t no way that I can leave you, baby/ ‘Cause I don’t remember the words and that’s crazy.” The crowd cheered and LAROI just laughed.

Last year, after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Justin canceled his remaining tour dates, writing, “I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be O.K., but I need time to rest and get better.”

