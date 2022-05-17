Justin Bieber re-teams with Tim Hortons for a Bieber-themed cold brew

CNW Group/Tim Hortons

Justin Bieber is back at it again with Tim Hortons — pretty much the Canadian equivalent of Dunkin’ — for an all new partnership.

Last year, the “Ghost” singer teamed up with the chain to make his own Timbits, which is their name for doughnut holes, which were called Timbiebs. That partnership was a smash and even sparked some head-scratching headlines when ecstatic customers tried reselling them — plus associated Timbiebs merchandise — for thousands of dollars on eBay.

Now, Justin is taking a swing at Tim Horton’s other pride and joy — their coffee. According to a press release, the Grammy winner is coming out with his own cold brew, called Biebs Brew. Turns out Justin loves his coffee on ice and helped develop his new beverage.

Biebs Brew is made with “100 percent ethically sourced premium Arabica beans and is slowly cold steeped for 16 hours to enhance the bold and smooth flavor,” the release states. That’s not all; Justin also has “a slight sweet tooth,” so the cold brew comes with a limited-edition French vanilla flavoring.

“We couldn’t stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month,” he said in a statement. “Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

The cold brew launches June 6 in both the U.S. and Canada. If that wasn’t enough, fans who were burned in being able to score a box of Timbiebs will have a chance to get their hands on them. Also starting June 6, all three Timbieb flavors — Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle — will be back in store.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.