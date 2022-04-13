Justin Bieber releases first look of his new collaboration with Vespa

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Justin Bieber released the first images of his new partnership with the Italian scooter company Vespa.

The Robb Report obtained the first-look photos of the luxury all-white scooter Justin designed for Vespa. Dubbed Justin Bieber x Vespa, it comes with a a multifunctional display that’s smartphone compatible, as well as a white leather seat, white-rimmed wheels and light gray flames painted on its chassis. You also get matching white gloves, helmet and a bag that all bear the same flames.

Justin says of his new creation in a statement, “The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably either London or Paris… I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like ‘I want to ride one of those.'”

If you’re hoping to get your hands on the Justin Bieber x Vespa, you can pre-order it now on Vespa’s website through April 20. The models will only be produced until the end of the year and retail between $4,999 and $6,549, depending on horsepower.

When it was announced last year, the Vespa partnership was hailed as “one of the most unexpected and exciting collaborations of 2022” that will celebrate “style and design.”

Justin said at the time, “My fans know how much I love sports: skateboarding, hockey, basketball, BMX. I’ve always been drawn to that mix of style, grace and speed. I’m excited to put my spin on the iconic Italian design of Vespa.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.