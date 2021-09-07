Justin Bieber revisits first concert in three years in film, ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’

Rory Kramer. Courtesy of Silent Content Ventures, LLC.

Justin Bieber is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the process of his New Year’s Eve concert with the film Justin Bieber: Our World.

To commemorate the end of 2020, Justin partnered with T-Mobile to host a livestream concert from the rooftop at the historic Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles that drew more than 200 invited guests, marking his first concert in three years.

Our World chronicles the singer’s journey in the month leading up to the show, including rehearsals and how they planned the event in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic while adhering to safety protocols. Fans will also get to see personal footage of the superstar and his wife, Hailey.

“Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me,” Justin says in a statement, adding that the film documents an “intense and exciting time.” “Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me,” he says.

Our World premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 8.

