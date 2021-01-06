Justin Bieber sets new YouTube record, sings amid fireworks in New Year's Eve live video for "Anyone"

Following the cinematic video Justin Bieber released for his new single, “Anyone,” he’s now put out a video showing him debuting the song at his New Year’s Eve T-Mobile livestream concert.

In the clip, Jason, wearing a hat, oversized jersey and jeans, sings the song as an impressive fireworks display goes off behind him.

In other Justin news, he’s just become the first artist in history to surpass 60 million subscribers on their YouTube official artist channel.

By Andrea Dresdale

