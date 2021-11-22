Justin Bieber shouts out wife Hailey in tender birthday wish: “I am so blessed to be yours”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While some people might panic at the idea of celebrating two back-to-back birthdays, Justin Bieber welcomes the opportunity to tell his loved ones just how much they mean to him. A day after setting the bar for big brothers everywhere when celebrating his little brother, Jaxon, turning 12, Justin Bieber penned a swoon-worthy birthday tribute for his wife, Hailey, who turned 25 on Monday.

Again, sharing a collage of cozy-looking photos, Justin took to Instagram and gushed, “To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever.”

“Life has never made more sense until you became my wife,” the Grammy winner sweetly said to his bride of three years. “I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you.”

Calling Hailey his “queen,” Justin vowed, “I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are.”

He ended on an adorable note, by referencing a fond memory of the model’s maternal grandmother, Mary Ellen Deodato.

“As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent ‘happy bursday baby,'” he wrote, ” I love you until the end of time and then after that.”

Among the many never-before-seen photos he shared Monday were snaps of the two relaxing by the beach, enjoying fancy dinners and of her recent birthday bash.

The two tied the knot in September 2018.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.