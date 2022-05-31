Justin Bieber sweetly shouts out little sister on her 14th birthday

George Pimentel/WireImage

Justin Bieber ﻿is having a hard time accepting that his baby sister is entering high school. His half sister, ﻿Jazmyn, recently turned 14 and to celebrate, the “Ghost” singer took a sweet stroll down memory lane.

“Can’t believe im saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for,” Justin wrote, sharing a carousel of photos that documents their relationship.

The Grammy winner shared a recent selfie of Jazmyn making a face and two throwbacks of the two when the world was just getting to know Justin.

The two are related through their father, ﻿Jeremy Bieber﻿﻿﻿, who had Jazmyn and her 12-year-old brother, ﻿Jaxon,﻿ during his relationship with ex Erin Wagner.

Jeremy has since married ﻿Chelsey Bieber, and the two share their 3-year-old daughter, Bay.

