Justin Bieber talks about new single “Ghost” in Dolby Atmos Ad

On the MTV VMAs on Sunday night, Justin Bieber debuted his new single, “Ghost.” Now in a new long-form commercial he made with Dolby Atmos, he talks about the meaning of the song.

“So, ‘Ghost’ is a really special record,” Justin says. “My objective with making the song was to make people song that there is hope, and the trauma and the hurt that you feel isn’t gonna last forever. It takes time to heal. There will be a moment when that pain doesn’t hurt so bad. Know that that feeling will subside.”

In the rest of the ad, Justin talks about his relationship with God, the importance of love in his life, and how he wants to share “the ups” and “the downs” he experiences through his music, so he can help people. “That relatability can connect with the audience, I think,” he explains.

“This world is hard and people are dealing with struggles every day,” he adds. “I believe that music is a way of being able to escape those things. It’s helped me a lot.”

Dolby Atmos is billed as an immersive form of audio that Justin says in a statement “takes music to the next level. It’s game-changing and hits you differently. It’s the best I’ve heard my music. That’s a fact.”

