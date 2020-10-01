Justin Bieber teases potential collab with Crocs

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Justin Bieber might be dipping his toes into the Crocs game.

The singer teased a potential collab with the foam clogs brand on Instagram Thursday, posting a photo of orange Crocs floating in a pool with the caption, “Soon.”

If the partnership does come to fruition, it’ll make Justin the latest celebrity — after his pal Post Malone, country singer Luke Combs and most recently, Latin star Bad Bunny — to collaborate on his own pair of Crocs.

This Tuesday, the Bad Bunny Crocs — which were white with glow-in-the-dark Jibbitz charms — sold out in just 16 minutes.

By Andrea Tuccillo

