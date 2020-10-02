Justin Bieber to appear on 'Saturday Night Live,' urges fans to vote though he can't

Will Heath/NBC

Justin Bieber will return to Saturday Night Live on October 17 as the musical guest. Insecure star and creator Issa Rae will host.

Justin posted the news on Instagram, and his manager Scooter Braun commented, “SNL performers perform 2 songs right???” This sent fans into a frenzy, anticipating that Justin would be performing his new single, “Holy,” and perhaps a new, yet-to-be announced track.



Justin’s appeared on SNL a number of times, first in 2010 as the musical guest, and then as the host and musical guest in 2013. In fact, he was just on the show back in February, performing his songs “Yummy” and “Intentions.”



In other Bieb news, he’s taken to Twitter to encourage his fans to vote, even though he himself cannot. As a Canadian, he has no skin in the game.

“I have never been political but if you are in the US please register to VOTE,” he wrote. “It is more important now then ever.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

