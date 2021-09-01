Justin Bieber to perform at MTV VMAs for first time in six years

Courtesy MTV

He’s the leading nominee this year, so it’s no surprise that Justin Bieber will perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled to take place live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 12.

This marks the first time Justin will perform on the VMAs in six years. He’s up for seven Moon Person trophies, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

As previously reported, the VMAs will be hosted by Doja Cat and will feature performances from Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Twenty One Pilots. In addition, Foo Fighters will receive the Global Icon Award and perform on the VMAs for the first time since 2007.

Voting across 14 categories is open at VMA.mtv.com until Friday, but voting for the Best New Artist category will continue to be active even after the show begins on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

