Justin Bieber to release new album 'JUSTICE' on March 19

All those singles Justin Bieber has been releasing lately have all been leading up to this: a new album, JUSTICE, which will be released March 19.

Justin’s sixth studio album will feature his three hit singles — “Holy,” “Lonely” and “Anyone” — which are all in the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing – and justice – for humanity,” says Justin, explaining the album title. “In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone.”

“Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless,” he continues. “Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another.”

“I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united,” Justin notes.

“This is me doing a small part. My part,” he concludes. “I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

JUSTICE is the follow-up to Justin’s album Changes, which came out just over a year ago. He’ll perform at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, live on Saturday, March 13.

