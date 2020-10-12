Justin Bieber to release new Benny Blanco collab "Lonely" on Friday

CrownMedia/MEGA/GC Images

Following the release of “Holy,” Justin Bieber is now bringing us a new song — and what might be a throwback video.

Justin is collaborating with chart-topping songwriter, producer and artist Benny Blanco on a track called “Lonely,” which is dropping on Friday. Both artists announced the song by posting a photo that appears to be a still from a video.

In it, a young boy whom fans have identified as Canadian actor Jacob Tremblay — best known for his role in the film Room — is dressed like Justin back in the day, complete with purple sneakers and a purple hoodie. He’s sitting all alone in a huge dressing room.

Last week, Benny hinted at the collabo by posting a photo on Instagram featuring his head photoshopped onto Justin’s nearly naked body from his Calvin Klein underwear ads. In the same post, there was also video of Blanco standing in front of a real-life billboard with the same image.

As an artist, Blanco scored a hit with “Eastide,” featuring Halsey and Khalid. But as a producer and songwriter, he’s helped craft hits for Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Rihanna, The Weeknd and many, many others.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.