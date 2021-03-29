Justin Bieber's 'Justice' is his eighth number-one album

RBMG/Def Jam

For Justin Bieber, Justice isn’t blind — it’s number one.

The singer’s latest album, Justice, has become his eighth chart-topper on the Billboard 200, with first week sales of 154,000 units. That’s the second biggest debut week, sales-wise, for an album released in 2021, after embattled country star Morgan Wallen‘s Dangerous. Justice knocks Dangerous out of the number-one spot after 10 straight weeks.

According to Billboard, Justin, who’s 27 years and one month old, is now the youngest solo artist ever to have eight number-one albums. He was also the youngest to have seven. Elvis Presley previously held both records until Justin broke them.

All of Justin’s ten charted albums have now made the top 10. He’s only missed the top spot twice: with his My World EP, which reached number five in 2010, and My Worlds Acoustic, which hit number seven later that same year.

Justice has so far spun off four hit singles: “Holy,” “Lonely,” “Anyone” and “Hold On.” The next one to chart will likely be his most recent release, “Peaches.”

Justin’s most recent number-one album was Changes, released in February of 2020.

By Andrea Dresdale

