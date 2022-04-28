Justin Bieber’s mom praises Hailey for opening up about her health scare

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Justin Bieber‘s mother is proud his wife, Hailey, for coming forward about her recent health scare.

Last month, the 25-year-old model suffered “stroke-like symptoms” and was rushed to the hospital. It was later discovered she had a blood clot in her brain and a hole in her heart. She has since recovered.

Hailey opened up about her health journey Wednesday via a 12-minute video that she posted on Instagram. Justin’s mom, ﻿Pattie Mallette, share the clip to her Instagram story and expressed her relief.

“Grateful you are recovering well. God is good,” Pattie wrote. “Thank you for sharing your story. So brave. I love you so much @haileybieber.”

In the video, Hailey recalled what happened the day of her health scare, dubbing it “the scariest moment” of her life, and revealed that she had a transient ischemic attack (TIA) on March 10. Further tests later discovered that she had a patent foramen ovale (PFO), an opening between the upper chambers of her heart.

Hailey explained that her mini-stroke was caused by a blood clot escaping through the hole in her heart, which was about half an inch in size, and traveled to her brain. Hailey underwent additional surgery to close the hole.

“I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life,” she expressed.

Justin previously opened up about his wife’s health scare during a recent performance in Denver. “Life randomly throws you curveballs,” he told the crowd. “It’s been really scary, but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands. And that’s a good thing.”

