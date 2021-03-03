Justin Timberlake celebrates wife Jessica Biel: "Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his “favorite person in the world”: wife Jessica Biel.

The singer posted a series of photos on Instagram to commemorate Jessica’ 39th birthday Wednesday, including one of him kissing her sweetly on the cheek.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world… the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is,” Justin wrote. “I’m lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with [cake]!!!!”

He continued, in reference to the other pics he shared, “Here’s to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid’s toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly…”

“I [heart] U with all that I know,” Justin concluded.

Back in January, the couple confirmed that they had welcomed their second child last summer: a son named Phineas, who joined big brother Silas, 5.

“He’s awesome and so cute,” Justin said of Phineas on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Nobody’s sleeping, but we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.