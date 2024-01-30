Justin Timberlake hints that more *NSYNC music is coming

Weiss Eubanks/NBC Universal

If “Better Place” just whet your appetite for more *NSYNC music, we’ve got some good news for you: Justin Timberlake says that more might actually be coming.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show January 30, Justin talked about reuniting with his group mates to record “Better Place” for the movie Trolls Band Together. “That was fun,” he smiled. “It’s kinda crazy, there’s so much that just picks up right where it left off, as far as the chemistry.”

That chemistry lasted for more than just that song.

“We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too” Justin teased, as the audience cheered.

It’s not clear where new *NSYNC music would fit into Justin’s plans. He’s gearing up to release his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, in March, followed by a world tour launching in April.

