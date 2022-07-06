Justin Timberlake, Nick Jonas set to compete at American Century Championship

ABC/Randy Holmes

﻿Justin Timberlake ﻿and ﻿Nick Jonas﻿ are dusting off their golf clubs to compete in the American Century Championship, which kicks off Wednesday and runs through the weekend.

Golf Channel confirmed the singers’ participation, noting that this year will welcome a stacked list of A-listers to the celebrity golf tournament. Over 80 artists, actors, athletes and more have signed up to claim the cash prize.

It should be noted that this year will mark Nick’s first appearance.

Other competitors Nick should be on the lookout for are Tony Romo, Colin Jost, country singer Jake Owen, Dancing with the Stars alum and professional wrestler The Miz and Miles Teller.

This year’s winner will take home a cash prize of $125,000. About $600,000 in prizes will be handed out to those who also place.

If you are curious to see how Justin and Nick fare, be sure to watch The American Century Championship when it airs Friday, July 8, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. The event will also be broadcast on Saturday and Sunday between 2:30 and 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports.

