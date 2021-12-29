Justin Timberlake shares his and wife Jessica Biel’s workout routine

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

2022 is just days away and, with that, will come a tidal wave of new gym memberships and promises to get in shape. To help excite people for their swiftly approaching new workout schedule, Justin Timberlake shared a video of him working out side-by-side with wife Jessica Biel.

“Swolemates. See you in 2022,” Justin captioned the Instagram video that showed them doing a series of moves that strengthens the core muscles — like plank shoulder touches and hip dips. Inspiring music plays as the two complete their reps at their gym.

While the duo tries to hide their expressions, there is one segment in the video that shows Justin’s grimacing while balancing on his side as he touches his knee to his chest. As for Jessica, she is much better at masking how she feels about going through the motions of her challenging routine.

Finally, when it’s over, Justin is seen on all fours to seemingly catch his breath as Jessica sits on her knees and grins in relief.

