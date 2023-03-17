JVKE is getting ready “to release a lot more music”

AWAL Recordings & Artist/Label Development

JVKE is thrilled his song “Golden Hour” has taken a life of its own, but he appears ready to start a new chapter in his music career.

Speaking with NME, the singer said of his breakout hit, “It’s been sick. I feel like there’s been so many different, cool versions and iterations of the song. It’s something you dream about as an artist, just to be able to see all your different ideas come to light [when] I was only able to put out one official version.”

“Now we can drop all these cool remixes,” he added. One remix saw him working with producer Max Martin. “[We] just went crazy with it,” said JVKE. “I had so much fun.”

JVKE also touched upon performing with his childhood hero Alicia Keys and inviting his childhood piano teacher to the show so she could watch them play together.

“I love being able to take my family, friends and all these people [on] the ride with me. I love to enjoy these moments but it doesn’t really mean much unless the people I love are there,” JVKE said.

Looking ahead, JVKE teased, “I’m just focused on getting ready for this tour and also been in the studio a ton. So, I’m looking to release a lot more music and I’m really excited to share what I’ve got.”

He just released the song “this is what losing someone feels like,” which is about treasuring memories of better times.

“Loss is universal,” he shared. “I intentionally didn’t specify the relationship that I wrote this song about. It’s meant to be open ended and interpreted by the listener. We’ve all lost someone somehow, and it’s time we start processing that loss together.”

He has since partnered with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

