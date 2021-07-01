Kali Uchis named “Inspira Honoree” at 34th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards

Courtesy The Hispanic Heritage Awards

Kali Uchis will be honored this fall at the 34th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.

The “Telepatía” singer will be honored with the Inspira Award, which was created to honor Latinx role models who inspire young people on a national stage.

The president and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation says in a statement, “As an international star, Kali has used her exceptional talents, authentic presence, and positive energy to inspire youth as well as proudly represent her Latinx culture.”

Colombian-American singer will also perform on the awards ceremony, which will air on PBS October 8. Like last year’s ceremony, which honored the likes of Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba and Bad Bunny, it will feature pre-recorded performances and segments on each honoree.

In her career, Kali has collaborated with artists like Diplo, Snoop Dogg, Major Lazer, Daniel Caesar and Tyler, the Creator, and has performed at major festivals like Coachella, Governors Ball and Lollapalooza. “Telepatía” has racked up over 635 million streams and has been named one of the “Best Songs of 2021 So Far” by Billboard.

The Hispanic Heritage Awards were created by the White House in 1988 to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America.

