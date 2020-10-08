Kamala Harris wants Taylor Swift's cookie recipe

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift announced that she was voting Biden/Harris next month, and said she was going to cheer Senator Kamala Harris on at that night’s presidential debate. She also showed off a plate of custom “Biden/Harris 2020” cookies — which got Harris’ attention.

“Voting never goes out of style,” she replied, quoting a lyric from Taylor’s hit “Style.” “Thank you so much for your support Taylor. P.S. Please share your cookie recipe.”

Before Harris responded, Joe Biden also thanked Taylor, and also used a lyric from one of her songs.

“Taylor — Thanks for your support and for speaking out at this crucial moment in our nation’s history,” he wrote. “Election Day is right around the corner — are you ready for it?”

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘 📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.