Kanye West demands that Billie Eilish apologize to Travis Scott before he performs at Coachella

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Ye — otherwise known as Kanye West — is demanding that Billie Eilish apologize to Travis Scott before West performs his headlining set at this year’s Coachella.

As for why Eilish would need to apologize, the “Stronger” rapper seemingly thinks that the “bad guy” singer insulted Scott when she stopped in the middle of a recent concert to get a fan in the crowd an inhaler.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Eilish can be heard saying, “We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

While she didn’t mention Scott specifically, some thought that Eilish’s comments were a veiled shot at Travis and the tragedy that occurred at his Astroworld festival last year, when 10 people died in a crowd surge during his performance.

In an Instagram post Thursday, West shared a screenshot of one such article, which has the headline “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert.”

In the all-caps caption, West wrote, “Come on Billie we love you please apologize to trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened.”

West added that Scott is set to join him at Coachella, before declaring, “Now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Eilish is also set to headline Coachella this year, which is making its return after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scott was set to headline the originally scheduled 2020 festival, but was reportedly dropped from this year’s bill due to the events of Astroworld.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.