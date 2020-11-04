Kat Dennings on why she defended Billie Eilish against body-shamers: "The internet is gross and awful"

As you might recall, in October, Billie was photographed out and about while wearing a tank top and shorts — as opposed to her usual baggy clothes — and online trolls criticized her for her appearance.

At the time, Dennings, probably best known for starring on the sitcom 2 Broke Girls, tweeted, “Anyone reacting to @billieeilish having a normal body has to take a hard look at themselves. As someone who looked exactly like that at her age, it’d be nice for this unhealthy nonsense to f**k right off. She’s beautiful and normal goodbye!”

Now, speaking to Entertainment Tonight while promoting her new movie, Friendsgiving, Dennings explained, “Any woman in the spotlight is already under a tremendous amount of pressure and the internet is gross and awful and I hate it.”

“I don’t know if it’s because she’s so young and it just feels so inappropriate for anyone to comment on any young person’s body,” she continued. “People forget themselves because the internet is this wall they can hide behind. I felt personally affronted by it because she’s a beautifully young girl who is making unbelievable, earth-changing art.”

Dennings then noted that she herself had “a horrible time” when she was younger because of her own appearance, and added, “Things have improved…things are more inclusive now. But when I was growing up it was not like that. I hope people know that people are in their corner and that [body-shaming] is not okay.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.