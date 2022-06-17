Kate Bush breaks numerous chart records as “Running Up That Hill” hits #1 in the UK

ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images

Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” is now officially the #1 single in her home country.

The U.K.’s Official Charts Company announced Friday that the 1985 single, which has seen a massive resurgence over the last few weeks thanks to its placement in the newly-premiered fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, has hit the top spot on the Official Singles Chart.

“Running Up That Hill” gives Bush her second #1 U.K. hit, coming a mere 44 years after she first conquered the Official Singles Chart in 1978 with her debut track, “Wuthering Heights.” That sets a new record for longest wait between #1 U.K. singles, breaking the previous mark of 42 years set by “It’s Not Unusual” singer, Tom Jones.

Additionally, “Running Up That Hill” breaks the record for longest journey to #1 — the 37 years between its debut on the Official Singles Chart and its ascension to the top spot best the 36 years Wham!‘s “Last Christmas” took to achieve that feat.

Bush, who turns 64 in July, is also now the oldest female artist to reach #1 in the U.K — beating Cher, who was 52 when “Believe” took #1 — and the fifth oldest overall.

In the U.S., “Running Up That Hill” sits at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Bush her first top-five single.

Since the “Running Up That Hill”-aissance began following Stranger Things‘ season four premiere in May, the normally press-shy Bush has issued several public statements. Her latest, aptly titled “On Top of That Hill,” celebrates its now #1 status.

“I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving,” Bush writes. “It’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force.”

