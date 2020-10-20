Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoy a safe drive-in screening of new 'Borat' film

Just because Katy Perry‘s a new mom doesn’t mean she can’t occasionally have a date night with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. The couple was among the celebrities who took in a screening of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, aka Borat 2, the sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen‘s 2006 mockumentary, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Cohen posted a photo of Katy and Orlando, Josh Gad, Ariana Grande a few others posing with a nearly nude cutout of Cohen’s Borat character and Cohen himself. He captioned it with the hashtag #driveindoubletestedboratscreening, which Ariana later explained on Instagram was a “double tested/ covid safe/ drive in screening.”

In character as Borat, Cohen posted the same photo, which shows the celebrities groping the cardboard cutout, and captioned it, “Hollywood liberals think they catch me, but these perverts actual committing sex attack on a fake! Great success!”

Borat 2 is set to be released October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.