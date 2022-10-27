Katy Perry announces 2023 Las Vegas dates with viral “eye glitch” video: “Come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL”

Getty Images/John Shearer

Never let it be said that Katy Perry can’t make fun of herself.

A video of Katy onstage in Las Vegas went viral earlier this week because it showed her seemingly being unable to keep one of her eyes open. This led to many online jokes about Katy “glitching,” “downloading,” being a robot or a clone, or being a member of the Illuminati. So now Katy’s using that video to announce she’s extending her Las Vegas residency show, PLAY, into 2023.

“Welcoming all my #flatearthers, #spaceisfakers, #birdsarentrealers, #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!” she captioned the video on Instagram. “The show’s set list is a fun [roller-coaster ride] through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!”

She continues, “This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all. Heck I pour beer out of my t**s (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!). Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm.”

The text over the video of Katy’s one-eyed moment says, “POV: When you see new 2023 PLAY dates.”

The new dates comprise 14 shows in all, running in three blocks: February 15 to February 25, March 3 and 4, and April 5 to April 15. Tickets for the shows go on sale November 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

PLAY, at Resorts World Theatre, launched December 29, 2021.

Here are the new dates:

February 2023: 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25

March 2023: 3, 4

April 2023: 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

