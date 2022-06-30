Katy Perry backs Halsey in Twitter row over artists expressing political beliefs: “Go off Queen”

ABC

Halsey shut down an angry Twitter critic with a little help from Katy Perry.

It’s no secret where Halsey stands when it comes to reproductive rights, especially after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, but some fans have been pressuring the singer to remain quiet. Some have even told the “Without Me” singer they cannot get political because artists are just meant to entertain — and Halsey wasn’t having any of it.

“The ‘people pay to see you sing not hear your views’ argument is so dumb,” Halsey tweeted out on Wednesday. “No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose. Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism.”

Katy smashed the retweet button and added in her own two cents by telling Halsey, “Go off Queen.” She also liked the tweet.

Unfortunately, one fan took issue with the fiery statement and inferred to Halsey that, should they continue being political, they will be singing on stage to “an empty forum.”

“I’ve had abortion statistics in my show since my tour started in May and 16,500 people came to my last show. I’m gonna be fine because my fans are on the right side of history,” the Grammy nominee fired back. “There’s an empty forum inside your skull.”

Halsey further let their naysayer know that they are in the minority when it comes to their fans. “Honored to have my audience. Proud they cultivate a space where emotion and action meet. Love doing what I do. And expect me to always tell the truth when I get up there. Show must go on,” they wrote.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.