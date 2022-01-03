Katy Perry celebrates “Soberuary” with line of nonalcoholic drinks

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Katy Perry is helping her fans ring in a healthy new year with a brand-new line of nonalcoholic beverages, called De Soi.

The “Roar” hitmaker unveiled her new venture on Monday, which she launched alongside collaborator and master distiller Morgan McLachlan.

“Just in time for SOBERUARY,” Katy tweeted, and also shared a photo of her holding up a bunch of grapes. “Excited to announce @drinkdesoi a line of sparkling nonalcoholic aperitifs I’ve created.”

“Our apéritifs are full of feel-good adaptogens for a drink that helps you create, relax & ease into the night,” she continued. In a follow up tweet, Katy listed all the flavors her fans can try:”They come in three fun flavors: Golden Hour with citrus & lemongrass, Champignon Dreams with strawberries & grapefruit, and Purple Lune with blackberry nectar, vanilla oak & rose petals.”

The drinks retail for $25 on the official De Soi online store and are sold in both bottles and cans form.

